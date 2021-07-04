Collins Park celebrates 50 years of July 4th parades

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Collins Park residents celebrated the return of its 4th of July parade with a milestone anniversary.

Sunday marked 50 years since the neighborhood’s first parade in 1972.

It brought parade-goers from around the country excited for the return of 50-year-old community tradition.

“I was here 12 or 15 years ago and it just really left a lasting impression of what small-town America is like around the fourth of July,” said Mohammed Aminyar, who was visiting from Brooklyn, New York.

“During COVID that’s all I wanted to get back to see that ritual and that america’s back, back to normal.”

“Small towns a lot of times have a really tight feel a really good connection with each other and with their neighbors and this neighborhood feels like that,” added Nancy Marston of Topeka.

“It’s a really precious gem in Topeka and even though we don’t live in the neighborhood we do appreciate everything it stands for the kids in the neighborhood the dogs it’s just adorable and my mom likes bagpipes.”

Sara Hischke a co-founder of the parade said she wanted the event to be extra special with last year’s celebration being cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It was a big disappointment to not have it last year,” she said.

“It’s something we look forward to every year so we’re thrilled to be back and be together this year.”

She said she is proud the parade has transformed from a playgroup activity to a cornerstone of Collins Park history.

“It makes me feel wonderful and our children who we had the first parade for now have children of their own and now they take part in the parade to and maybe in the next few years some of the grandchildren will have children that’ll take part of the parade” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.