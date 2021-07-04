Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Dead body found near 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s arrest 22-year-old for sex crimes with child
4th of July Events
St. Marys Police arrest man for purposelessly driving the wrong way

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
A band and bikes highlighted the event.
Potwin neighborhood shows patriotic pride