17-year-old boy dies after being shot at Augusta party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old Winfield boy was shot at a party in Augusta Saturday morning.

Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 Block of Church Rd.

There have been no arrests.

No other information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

