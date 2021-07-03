Warm and Dry Conditions This Holiday Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this weekend will be near 90 degrees with dewpoint values staying in the middle 60s making it slightly humid during the daytime. We kick things off this Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and sunny skies with light southerly winds. Overnight tonight we get down to the upper 60s.

Skies remain mostly clear for Independence Day and highs during the day will mostly break 90 degrees and be in the lower 90s with south winds between 5-10 mph. Around 9pm when folks are interested in seeing a fireworks display, temperatures should be near 80 degrees with winds being from the south between 5-10 mph. In other words, a very comfortable Fourth of July fireworks forecast!

Today: Sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Temperatures near 80 degrees. Light southerly winds around 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be similar to Sunday with winds possibly being less noticeable and highs once again being at or slightly above 90 degrees. A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday night and could produce rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Depending on the exact timing of the cold front, Wednesday could be a little wet too with rain showers and storms likely before noon on Wednesday. Afterwards, highs on Wednesday will cool down some to the middle 80s with north winds between 5-10 mph.

We warm back to near 90 degrees on Thursday and could see some middle 90s on Friday before a second cold front impacts the region by next weekend. Precipitation chances are low with the second front at this time.

