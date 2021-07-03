Topekans weight loss program helping those fighting habits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are innovating ways to help everyone cut the “COVID 15” pounds they might have added during the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic left people inside and looking for ways to stay healthy. So, Dr. Karli Alderson and Stephanie Sisk, medical providers specializing in obesity and weight management, came up with the “Prevail Weight Loss” program to encourage healthy eating and keeping the weight off.

They said it’s important to track meals and make sure your diet relates to your body. With social media influencing a lot of diets and quick fixes, they said to listen to your body and the program can help get you started on the right track.

Alderson said, “Anybody can say anything and you get one picture whether it is real or not of a before and after and all of a sudden, that’s what sells and people are spending tons of money on things that are not FDA regulated, have no science behind them and they’re kind of just getting duped.”

“So many people are mindlessly eating, we have no idea we’re grabbing something here or there because it’s just automatic at this point,” said Sisk. “Just by starting writing down everything you’re eating in a journal is super helpful.”

They also said to exercise when you have the time, but it’s most important to start with a diet and drink plenty of water. We have a link to their program here.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data showed the average heights, weight and waist circumference for adults aged 20 and older.

Men: 5′9″ – 199 lbs. – 40.5 inches

Women: 5′3.5″ – 170 lbs. – 38.7 inches

