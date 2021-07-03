Advertisement

Topekans weight loss program helping those fighting habits

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are innovating ways to help everyone cut the “COVID 15” pounds they might have added during the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic left people inside and looking for ways to stay healthy. So, Dr. Karli Alderson and Stephanie Sisk, medical providers specializing in obesity and weight management, came up with the “Prevail Weight Loss” program to encourage healthy eating and keeping the weight off.

They said it’s important to track meals and make sure your diet relates to your body. With social media influencing a lot of diets and quick fixes, they said to listen to your body and the program can help get you started on the right track.

Alderson said, “Anybody can say anything and you get one picture whether it is real or not of a before and after and all of a sudden, that’s what sells and people are spending tons of money on things that are not FDA regulated, have no science behind them and they’re kind of just getting duped.”

“So many people are mindlessly eating, we have no idea we’re grabbing something here or there because it’s just automatic at this point,” said Sisk. “Just by starting writing down everything you’re eating in a journal is super helpful.”

They also said to exercise when you have the time, but it’s most important to start with a diet and drink plenty of water. We have a link to their program here.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data showed the average heights, weight and waist circumference for adults aged 20 and older.

Men: 5′9″ – 199 lbs. – 40.5 inches

Women: 5′3.5″ – 170 lbs. – 38.7 inches

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway
Chad Sears, 39, of Stewartsville, MO, was located in Shawnee Co. on July 1, 2021.
Missouri sex offender arrested in Shawnee Co.
Steven Spradley
KC man arrested for child solicitation following attempt to meet with a child
James Hartpence, 53, was taken into custody Thursday on a search warrant related to an ongoing...
Topeka man arrested on drug, firearm, firework charges
4th of July Events

Latest News

Union members picketing in front of Frito Lay in Topeka over wage, benefits and working...
Union continues to vote on new contract with Frito Lay
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Dead body found near 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 07-03-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 07-03-2021
St. Marys Police arrest man for purposelessly driving the wrong way