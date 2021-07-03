St. Marys Police arrest man for purposelessly driving the wrong way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man was arrested for purposely trying to collide with motorists in the wrong lane by St. Marys Police.

St. Mary’s Police and Fire Dept. Facebook release says officers responded to a reckless driver complaint heading westbound on Highway 24 towards St. Marys. It says the driver, a 45-year-old male, was purposely driving head-on in opposing traffic trying to collide with other motorists.

He was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

The release says the vehicle, a black Nissan Armada, was stopped at 100 block of Bertrand Avenue.

If you may be a witness to the driver’s actions – email Officer Lisa Davis at ldavis@stmaryspd.com or call (785) 321-1911

