St. Marys kicks off the holiday weekend with a full agenda of festivities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -St. Marys brought out their flags, floats, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July.

“Today we have a volleyball tournament that has 14 teams and it’ll go all day until this evening at around seven I think it’ll finally end at 5 o’clock on our field which is really neat a land right on our baseball field and then they let the kids after they land come out and look at the helicopter which is always a highlight and the k state parachute club is landing at seven and will do the land of the flag the last timberland with the flag and the national anthem and that’s always a hit,” said event organizer, Nicole Cabler.

Celebrating this national holiday is important to the town.

" I think they’re so glad things are back to normal only communities who still did an event and so we actually had a lot of people out on the 4th of July actually this whole entrance was packed are the fireworks last year which is pretty neat and we have people from all communities still want to celebrate the fourth and so that was kind of fun actually was a really neat thing last year,” she said.

One of the events including a parade with several local participants, and for the Grand Marshall, this year was even more important.

“The highlights of this parade is we’ve never had a grand marshal since I’ve been doing this and it’s a little girl her name is Juliana Galloway, she’s 6-years-old and she’s dying of cancer so that’s kind of an exciting thing for the community I think to just celebrate her,” she said.

Also joining in on the fun is a float that is hulling a family tree.

“So we have cousins from all over the nation together here today to celebrate the 4th of July so they’re coming from Idaho, California, Tennessee, and Missouri. They are a third generation group,” said Nicole Smith.

The fourth is the one time they get to see each other each year.

“Last year we didn’t get to see each other so this is kind of special that we all get to be together again and get to celebrate and again coming from all over it’s hard to get together so the 4th of July is our annual celebration reunion,” said Smith.

