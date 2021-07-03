Serendipity reopens for first time since pandemic on First Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One business reopened for the first time since the pandemic on First Friday.

On July’s First Friday, Serendipity reopened its doors to the public.

“When covid hit that we really just want to take that says responsibility,” Serendipity’s owner, Jenny Torrence explained. “We didn’t feel that people were kind of weather the storm and we knew in covid and we were all back to kind of living life that we were able to open back up and open the doors again.”

Owner Jenny Torrence says she knew closing was the right thing to do, “I feel that we were in a global pandemic and the most socially responsible thing that I could do is to help and do my part and not hold events that would cause a spread to the pandemic.”

As Serendipity nears a decade in businesses, she feels blessed to be back.

“So these are people we’ve seen every single month for almost 10 years,” Torrence said. “So it is a weird thing and so it’s kind of a nice to just welcome everybody back in again.”

Regular customers are glad she’s back, too.

“Jenny is one of my favorite people and this place is big. The venue is big so it holds a lot of people and it was one of the first places here that let Mikes band play,” Mike Babb’s brother, Robert Babb said. “We just love to come here. Everything, the atmosphere, everybody is nice like i said as soon as i walk in, everybody is waving.”

It’s not just Serendipity, NOTO was filled with music for First Friday.

Some are still enjoying festivities cautiously.

“Most of the adults have had their shots for one thing and you have to protect yourself,” Babb said. “You kind of have to take care your own self, make sure that you kind of do the same thing. keep your distance and all the other stuff and make sure that your safe.”

Stay safe, so you the community can stay open.

“Same bartenders, same girls and so I think we’re all just ready to give hugs and to see each other and to be back celebrating and enjoying live music its just wonderful,” Torrence said.

Serendipity’s band Friday night was Texas Slim Blues band featuring Mike Babb.

They’re the same band that performed at serendipity’s first, First Friday more than nine years ago.

