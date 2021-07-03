Advertisement

Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash

Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Gutierrez leaves the plate after striking out against the Detroit...
Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Gutierrez leaves the plate after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.

Gutierrez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Nationals in 2013, then traded to Kansas City in 2018 in a four-player deal that sent closer Kelvin Herrera to Washington. He made his big league debut the following year, appearing in 20 games, but was limited to four games last season due to injuries.

Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco is day-to-day with a right ankle injury after rolling it Wednesday in Houston. Franco has been doing rehab work and manager Brandon Hyde said recently he could be ready off the bench.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway
Chad Sears, 39, of Stewartsville, MO, was located in Shawnee Co. on July 1, 2021.
Missouri sex offender arrested in Shawnee Co.
Steven Spradley
KC man arrested for child solicitation following attempt to meet with a child
James Hartpence, 53, was taken into custody Thursday on a search warrant related to an ongoing...
Topeka man arrested on drug, firearm, firework charges
4th of July Events

Latest News

Union members picketing in front of Frito Lay in Topeka over wage, benefits and working...
Union continues to vote on new contract with Frito Lay
Topekans weight loss program helping those fighting habits
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Dead body found near 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 07-03-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 07-03-2021