KU’s Cam Martin launches clothing line

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas newcomer and Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin is the newest college athlete to capitalize on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy.

The three-time DII All-American launched his own clothing line Friday night.

“I think for everybody, it’s their dream to make it big time and have a clothing line and stuff,” Martin, a 6-foot-9 forward for the Jayhawks, said.

The NIL rule change allowing student-athletes to make money through sponsorship deals, endorsements and appearances went into effect Thursday.

“I think doing this can help some athletes get ready for the next step after college if they don’t go play professional sports or if the sport stops,” Martin said. “This might give them a little extra money to start their life.”

I’m very happy to announce my OFFICIAL Brand & Apparel is NOW LIVE! Link in bio ! @boosted_biz + @playbookedapp have changed the game for college and pro athletes to monetize their likeness! Shoutout the team @russyjayslay @spacecouupe @tinamorcos for making it happen. Go support

Martin is the second Jayhawk in as many days to cash in on the new rule.

Mitch Lightfoot announced a partnership Thursday with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.

“I think we’re all definitely pretty excited,” Martin said. “Especially the older guys, just because we’ve been here for a while and we’ve seen how the rules are and stuff. You couldn’t even accept a meal or anything like that. All of a sudden it just changes so quickly. So I think we’re all excited, but you can tell with some of the older guys, it’s a little different with them.”

Along with his new merch, Martin looks forward to the rule change allowing him to give back to the game and the kids following in his footsteps.

He plans to run camps for young athletes in his hometown of Yukon, Oklahoma.

“I was talking with my coach from my hometown about doing that camp and being able to give a portion of the money to buy the team new uniforms,” he said. “Just stuff like that I think will be really cool.”

Martin says it’s just the beginning of an exciting ride.

“It seems like just the other day I was at Missouri Southern,” he said. “So much has changed so fast, but I’m just enjoying the process”

You can check out Martin’s new line here.

I’m very happy to announce my OFFICIAL Brand & Apparel is NOW LIVE! Link in bio ! @boosted_biz + @playbookedapp have changed the game for college and pro athletes to monetize their likeness! Shoutout the team @russyjayslay @spacecouupe @tinamorcos for making it happen. Go support — Cam Martin (@BigCam30) July 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.