Advertisement

KU’s Cam Martin launches clothing line

Kansas newcomer and Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin is the newest college...
Kansas newcomer and Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin is the newest college athlete to capitalize on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy.(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas newcomer and Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin is the newest college athlete to capitalize on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy.

The three-time DII All-American launched his own clothing line Friday night.

“I think for everybody, it’s their dream to make it big time and have a clothing line and stuff,” Martin, a 6-foot-9 forward for the Jayhawks, said.

The NIL rule change allowing student-athletes to make money through sponsorship deals, endorsements and appearances went into effect Thursday.

“I think doing this can help some athletes get ready for the next step after college if they don’t go play professional sports or if the sport stops,” Martin said. “This might give them a little extra money to start their life.”

Martin is the second Jayhawk in as many days to cash in on the new rule.

Mitch Lightfoot announced a partnership Thursday with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.

“I think we’re all definitely pretty excited,” Martin said. “Especially the older guys, just because we’ve been here for a while and we’ve seen how the rules are and stuff. You couldn’t even accept a meal or anything like that. All of a sudden it just changes so quickly. So I think we’re all excited, but you can tell with some of the older guys, it’s a little different with them.”

Along with his new merch, Martin looks forward to the rule change allowing him to give back to the game and the kids following in his footsteps.

He plans to run camps for young athletes in his hometown of Yukon, Oklahoma.

“I was talking with my coach from my hometown about doing that camp and being able to give a portion of the money to buy the team new uniforms,” he said. “Just stuff like that I think will be really cool.”

Martin says it’s just the beginning of an exciting ride.

“It seems like just the other day I was at Missouri Southern,” he said. “So much has changed so fast, but I’m just enjoying the process”

You can check out Martin’s new line here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
Union workers hold an informational picket across the street from the Frito Lay plant in...
Frito Lay, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Latest News

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Royals a lead...
Salvy to participate in 2021 Home Run Derby
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson announces return to KU for 2021-22 season
Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling follows through on his ground out to end the top of the...
Gardner-Edgerton’s Bubba Starling named to U.S. Olympic Team
The NCAA rule will stay temporarily until Congress passes its own law.
Colleges prepare for NCAA name, image and likeness changes