Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s arrest 22-year-old for sex crimes with child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old male for multiple charges for sexual acts with a child.

22-year-old Jordan Puckett was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 Friday morning.

He’s charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child; intercourse with a child 14 to 16 years old and criminal sodomy.

Bond companies and persons wishing to post bail should contact the Detention Center staff at 785-863-2765 for the correct bail amount, charges and case numbers.

