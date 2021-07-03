Heartland Motorsports Park welcomes water circus ‘Cirque Italia’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country stars move aside, Heartland Park welcomed a swashbuckling adventure to its stage Friday night.

Cirque Italia has set up in the Capital City, bringing a pirate-themed show filled with acrobatics, weapons, a mermaid - and a whole lot of water. With its 35,000-gallon water stage in tow, it’s the first Water Circus to tour the US.

“We have these amazing, death-defying circus acts from all over the world,” Show Manager and Performer Morgaine Rosenthal said. “Then it’s mixed with our unique water stage, it creates this really unique experience.”

Cirque Italia runs through July 11. See the full schedule below.

Cirque Italia Schedule:

July 3: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.

July 4: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

July 5: 7:30 p.m.

July 7: 7:30 p.m.

July 8: 7:30 p.m.

July 9: 7:30 p.m.

July 10: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.

July 11: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.