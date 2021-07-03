Advertisement

Heartland Motorsports Park welcomes water circus ‘Cirque Italia’

Cirque Italia stops by Heartland Motorsports Park (7/2/21)
Cirque Italia stops by Heartland Motorsports Park (7/2/21)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country stars move aside, Heartland Park welcomed a swashbuckling adventure to its stage Friday night.

Cirque Italia has set up in the Capital City, bringing a pirate-themed show filled with acrobatics, weapons, a mermaid - and a whole lot of water. With its 35,000-gallon water stage in tow, it’s the first Water Circus to tour the US.

“We have these amazing, death-defying circus acts from all over the world,” Show Manager and Performer Morgaine Rosenthal said. “Then it’s mixed with our unique water stage, it creates this really unique experience.”

Cirque Italia runs through July 11. See the full schedule below.

Cirque Italia Schedule:

July 3: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.

July 4: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

July 5: 7:30 p.m.

July 7: 7:30 p.m.

July 8: 7:30 p.m.

July 9: 7:30 p.m.

July 10: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.

July 11: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
Union workers hold an informational picket across the street from the Frito Lay plant in...
Frito Lay, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Latest News

Kansas newcomer and Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin is the newest college...
KU’s Cam Martin launches clothing line
13 News at 10pm
Lots of water circus fun under the air-cooled tent at Heartland Motorsports Park.
The water circus is in town
BBQ cook-off and silent auction held at Happy Bassett
Community enjoys BBQ, music, and giving spirit at Happy Bassett