TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Topeka Police and AMR were called to the 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace in reports of an unresponsive person.

TPD has confirmed the person was deceased and they are working on an investigation.

We will update the story as we receive more details.

