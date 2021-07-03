Advertisement

Community enjoys BBQ, music, and giving spirit at Happy Bassett

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A veteran and competitive BBQ-er organized a BBQ contest in the name of community and charity.

Tim Miller and Happy Bassett Brewing Company kicked off a weekend fundraiser leading up to Independence Day.

Proceeds from a BBQ cook-off and silent auction will go toward the Topeka Veterans Project and Topeka Breakthrough House, while people can enjoy live music alongside the dishes.

Miller says everyone is just ready to move on from last year.

“Last year was so freaking bad, we just wanted to do something good for the community,” Miller said. “Bring some people out, bring people together, and raise some money for a good cause.”

The cook-off runs until 4 p.m. again Saturday, and Happy Bassett is holding a firework show once the sun sets.

