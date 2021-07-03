Clear and Comfortable Night Tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was good day to start the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies with some cloud cover developing earlier this afternoon. Winds have been on the lighter side for any and that will remain the case through the next several days. Overnight tonight our lows will be in the upper 60s near 70 degrees with calm winds.

The Fourth of July is looking warm with overall mostly sunny skies with some clouds developing in the afternoon that should thin by the evening. Temperature will reach 90 degrees and it may feel a little humid outdoors. The good news is that it’s not expected to be windy for Independence Day and any outdoor plans should be good to go regarding the weather!

Sunday evening winds will be near calm and skies should be mostly clear by then. Temperatures around 9pm Sunday will be about 80s degrees. Perfect weather to sit on the lawn and enjoy a fireworks show. There is a VERY slight chance that folks in north-central Kansas have light rain showers late in the afternoon, but those chances have slowly been coming down leading up to now and rain is becoming less likely.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Temperatures near 80 degrees. Light southerly winds around 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be similar to Sunday with winds possibly being less noticeable and highs once again being at or slightly above 90 degrees. A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday night and could produce rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Depending on the exact timing of the cold front, Wednesday could be a little wet too with rain showers and storms likely before noon on Wednesday. Afterwards, highs on Wednesday will cool down some to the middle 80s with north winds between 5-10 mph.

We warm back to near 90 degrees on Thursday and could see some middle 90s on Friday before a second cold front impacts the region by next weekend. Precipitation chances are low with the second front at this time.

