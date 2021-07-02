Advertisement

Woman seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Lyon County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman suffered serious injuries Thursday night when the motorcycle she was riding struck a deer in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:31 p.m. Thursday on K-99 highway, about six miles north of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1973 BMW motorcycle was southbound on K-99 when it struck a deer. The motorcycle came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle’s rider, Jacqueline Joy Polston, 51, was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of her injuries.

The patrol said Polston was wearing a helmet.

