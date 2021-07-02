Topeka ranks in top 20 of most affordable housing markets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has been rated among the top 20 hottest housing markets in the nation.

The Topeka Partnership says Topeka rated among the top 20 hottest housing markets in the U.S. by The National Association of REALTORS. It said Topeka is the seventh top city in the “affordability sweet spot,” the median list price is about $311,000, which is about 18% below the national average.

“This ranking is another exciting reminder that Topeka remains an incredible value for potential home buyers,” Amanda Lewis, owner and president of Coldwell Banker American Home, and Choose Topeka sponsor, said. “With prices rising in our community, Topeka remains strategically priced to offer real value for buyers and still provide incredible equity for sellers.”

“It’s very exciting to see Topeka ranked by #7 on realtor.com’s ‘Affordability list,’ but I have to say it’s not surprising,” Linda Briden, CEO of Sunflower Association of Realtors, said. “The Topeka housing market has always offered buyers more house for their money. Now even as home values continue to rise across the country, Topeka is still a very affordable market and a great place to live and work.”

“The markets garnering the most buyer interest are in the affordability ‘sweet spot,’ says George Ratiu, realtor.com®'s senior economist. “‘They’re mid-sized cities that are more affordable yet still close to bigger urban areas with lots of jobs. These markets offer a lot more space, with larger homes on bigger lots, which are much better suited to today’s buyers.’”

“This ranking proves incredibly promising for Topeka & Shawnee County’s overall economic growth,” Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives, GO Topeka, said. “This positive trend can have a tremendous impact on growing our population, which in turn affects the community’s talent pool and continued business development.”

