Topeka man behind bars after found to be felon in possession of firearm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Friday morning after it was found that he had a warrant out for his arrest and was a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jeremiah L. Howey, 44, of Topeka, is in custody and faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop near NE K4 Highway and NE US 24 Highway on Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 2, just after 7:15 a.m., a deputy stopped a silver 1999 Nissan Altima. During the investigation, it said it was found that Howey had a misdemeanor warrant for theft out of Shawnee Co. It also said Howey, a registered felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said Howey was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident is still under investigation.

