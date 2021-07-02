Advertisement

Topeka man behind bars after found to be felon in possession of firearm

Jeremiah L. Howey, 44, of Topeka was arrested July 2, 2021 after a traffic stop near K-4 Highway and US-24.
Jeremiah L. Howey, 44, of Topeka was arrested July 2, 2021 after a traffic stop near K-4 Highway and US-24.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Friday morning after it was found that he had a warrant out for his arrest and was a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jeremiah L. Howey, 44, of Topeka, is in custody and faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop near NE K4 Highway and NE US 24 Highway on Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 2, just after 7:15 a.m., a deputy stopped a silver 1999 Nissan Altima. During the investigation, it said it was found that Howey had a misdemeanor warrant for theft out of Shawnee Co. It also said Howey, a registered felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said Howey was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident is still under investigation.

