Topeka man arrested on drug, firearm, and firework charges

One person was taken to a local hospital following a collision between a police car and a sport utility vehicle late Monday in central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On July 1st the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of South West Moundview Court, in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located drugs, drug paraphernalia, homemade fireworks, and a firearm and as a result, arrested 53 year-old, James Hartpence of Topeka.

Hartpence was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution, possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution, aggravated endangering a child, and use of a communication facility in the commission of felony drug violation.

Anyone with information is being asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or make an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

