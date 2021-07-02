Advertisement

City of Topeka releases $330 million budget for FY22

(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Brent Trout unveiled his $339 million 2022 budget proposal Thursday. The $339 million plan does not include an increase to the property tax mill levy for the ninth year in a row.

The General Fund for 2022 has a budget of $98.1 million -- a 2.2% increase from the 2021 adopted budget. The city says despite the pandemic, the Fiscal Year 2022 budget will grow 2.9% from the revised FY21 expectations.

City leaders are crafting the plan as they head to mediation with both the police and fire department unions.

Personnel costs, including wages and benefits, increased $454,000 over the 2021 adopted budget. That includes finalized union contracts and assumptions regarding negotiations in progress.

Among those, contracts with the city’s fire and police unions that reached impasses last month. The budget also proposes a 1% wage increase for non-union staff.

The city would not say how much of a raise they’re offering the police and firefighters. But the fire department’s 2021 budget was $29.6 million. The 2022 budget projects spending $30.1 million. For TPD, the 2021 budget was $42.4 million. 2022′s proposed budget is 500 thousand more, at $42.9 million.

The budget proposal keeps the fire departments steady at 227 full-time positions. TPD shows 360 full-time positions and adding two community outreach positions.

New state law requires the governing body to approve capturing growth in property tax revenue. If they do not, the city would then go back to a revenue-neutral budget. The city said that could cut a little more than $1 million.

