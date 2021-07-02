Advertisement

Suspect shoots, kills police dog in St. Joseph

St. Joeseph, MO police K-9 "Max" was killed in the line of duty June 30, 2021.
St. Joeseph, MO police K-9 "Max" was killed in the line of duty June 30, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has shot and killed a St. Joseph police dog while officers served a warrant.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 24-year-old Valdez McDonald was barricaded in a home when officers responded Wednesday night. St. Joseph Police Commander David Hart said that as officers tried to negotiate with him, he fled and shot the German Shepherd, named Max.

“Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on scene,” police said in a statement.

McDonald is charged with third-degree domestic assault and jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

According to a probable cause statement, McDonald abused a woman by hitting her in the head with multiple objects. Documents state he also pointed an AR-15 style rifle at the woman’s chest.

