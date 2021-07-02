Stormont Event Center budget higher than last year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center budget request for 2022 is slightly higher than last year.

General Manager of the Events Center Kellen Seitez said there’s a lot of hope for the future with renovations complete and the events center up and running.

He sees the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, especially if they can get support for the capital outlay fund.

“That allows us to take care of all of our deferred maintenance items in the building so making sure the air handler units are working, chilled water systems, any repairs or resurfacing needs that might be re-needed,” he said. “For asphalting and restriping the parking lots in years down the road. We make those requests to bolster up the budget so that we can use for years and years into the future.”

Other requests include funding for staffing, operation costs, utilities and insurance.

