Stain-soaked rags cause $40,000 loss in Manhattan townhome fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Stain-soaked rags caused an early morning fire in a Manhattan townhome, which is estimated to cost the owner about $40,000.

The Manhattan Fire Department says on Friday, July 2, at 8:17 a.m., it was dispatched to 1621 Woodcrest Dr. with reports of a fire in the garage. Upon arrival, it said crews found a one-story building with light smoke showing. The fire was extinguished within five minutes. It said no injuries were reported.

According to MFD, the one-story building contained three townhomes. It said the fire was contained to only one home with the two other units receiving only smoke damage. It said it estimates the total loss of the fire to be around $40,000 with half being associated with content loss and half being associated with structural loss. It said the owner of the home is listed as Judy Roland of the same address.

MFD said the fire was accidental and caused by the self-heating of stain-soaked rags.

