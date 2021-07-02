Shawnee Co. residents urged to get COVID vaccine as Delta variant spread throughout Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department has highly recommended that residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Delta variant spreads throughout the state.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke has issued new recommendations to continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the community. It said the updated recommendations continue to follow CDC and KDHE guidelines. It said the recommendations continue to focus on the primary mitigation measures that have been proven to have the greatest impact to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to SCHD, vaccination rates have begun to slow in the county. As of June 30, it said about 43% of the population had been fully vaccinated. It said it continues to vaccinate residents at a higher rate than the State, however, the county is falling further behind the nation as a whole.

“With not yet half of Shawnee County residents fully vaccinated, the Delta variant has the potential to spread quickly through our community. I am particularly concerned for our children and our elderly, as it can cause severe disease and may not respond as well to treatment,” said Dr. Erin Locke. “I very strongly advise our unvaccinated residents to wear their masks and, if eligible, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to the CDC, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was the previously dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread more quickly in communities with the lowest vaccination rates. It said high vaccination rates not only prevent the spread of the virus, they also prevent new variants from developing.

SCHD said everyone is interested in continuing to experience the benefits of reduced community spread of the virus such as seeing loved ones, enjoying summer and safely getting kids back to school in the fall. It said the vaccine continues to be extremely effective and safe, as well as the best way to keep the community on the right track. It said it highly recommends that every eligible adult and child get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.