KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez is set to participate in the Home Run Derby later this month.

The seven-time All-Star has 19 homers this season, good for ninth in the American League.

The Home Run Derby will be held July 12, with the 91st All-Star Game to follow the next day.

The challenge will air on ESPN.

Excited to announce my participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby! See you in Colorado 👀 ⛰️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6gePCoORw — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) July 2, 2021

