Salvador Perez named MLB All-Star for seventh time

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez is headed back to the MLB All-Star game for the seventh time in his career.

His seven appearances marks the second-most ever by a Royals player, behind only George Brett’s club-record of 13.

Perez was named the American League’s starting catcher Thursday night.

This will be his sixth start. Just eight catchers in MLB history have earned more starts in the game.

The five-time Gold Glove Award winner has 19 homers this season and is hitting .282.

The 91st All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

