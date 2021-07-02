Safe Streets to honor passersby that saved woman from March house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two United Steel Workers Union employees will be honored for their heroism on Wednesday for helping a woman escape a fire in her home in March.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will reward the recipients of its July Champion of Character Award on Wednesday, July 7, at noon, at the Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. It said the award is given to residents that show character by significantly improving the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

According to Safe Streets, the Champions of Character for July are Robert Havens and Mark Elder. It said on March 31, around 10:35 a.m., United Steel Workers Union employee Robert Havens realized that a home next to his office was on fire and informed fellow employee Mark Elder to call 911.

Knowing the resident of the home on fire had mobility issues and rarely left the house, Safe Streets said both Havens and Elder went to the burning home to try and find her. It said Haven went to the back of the structure where the fire was and could not gain access. It said Elder went to the front of the house and started to bang on the door. Elder was able to find the woman who was having difficulty trying to stand due to her physical disability. It said both Haven and Elder tried to help the woman to her feet, but due to her physical condition, she was unable to stay standing.

According to Safe Streets, as this happened, the fire progressed and the smoke in the room had lowered to their shoulders and was getting worse. It said the exit was also now hampered due to little space to maneuver around the home. It said the pair laid the woman down to keep her below the smoke, which allowed them to lift her by her arms and feet to evacuate her from the room where the fire had spread.

Safe Streets said Elder and Haven were then able to carry the woman out of her home to the front yard. At that point, it said Topeka Fire crews arrived on the scene and worked to put the fire out and provide medical care to the woman.

Safe Streets said the bravery and actions shown by Haven and Elder exemplify the definition of heroism.

According to Safe Streets, Haven and Elder will be recognized for showing compassion and determination.

