Riley Co. Courthouse limestone needs repaired

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Routine cleaning of landmark limestone buildings in Manhattan has led to the discovery of areas in need of repairs.

The Riley County Courthouse building is more than 100 years old and is starting to show its age, with the deterioration of parts of the limestone exterior.

Limestone, which is a naturally rock in northeast Kansas, erodes overtime due to exposure to extreme temperatures, rain, snow and ice.

After many years of withstanding the elements, sections of the exterior of the Courthouse are in need of repairs, to return the building’s exterior to the appealing look it once had.

“There’s nothing structural…so it’s nothing major, it’s just simple aesthetics and we think we’ll come up with a good proposal and we’ll be able to get it taken care of.” Riley County Commission Dist. #1 Commissioner John Ford says.

Ford says they should have a proposal for the repair within the next few weeks so the County Commissioners can discuss and vote on a plan to repair the historic building.

