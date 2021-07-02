RCPD warns residents of new Manhattan High School scammers tactic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has sent out a new warning about the scammers claiming to be with Manhattan High School sports teams.

The Riley County Police Department says the fundraising scam surrounding Manhattan High School sports teams has been sending out t-shirts to those that “donate.” It said the shirts do not originate from the local high school teams or benefit them at all.

According to RCPD, fundraisers locally will not call on residents for donations. It said residents should never provide personal information or payments over the phone.

RCPD said if residents are asked for money for a high school team, they should verify before paying by calling Manhattan High School at 785-587-23100. It said to ask to speak with Athletic Director Mike Marsh.

RCPD said residents can always contact it if suspicious situations arise. RCPD’s phone number is 785-537-2112.

