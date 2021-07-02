Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. latest to warn of increased COVID cases, Delta variant

Pottawatomie Co. health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as the area is seeing an...
Pottawatomie Co. health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as the area is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.(WTOC)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. health officials are the latest to sound the alarm over an increase in COVID cases.

In a news release, the county said they had 13 active coronavirus cases Thursday. They said that was down from 24 a week earlier. However, they noted Riley and Geary counties also are seeing case increases.

Pottawatomie Co. said while variants are becoming more prevalent through the country, many cases are not related to the variant. Since the state began tracking variants earlier this year, Pottawatomie Co. has had five cases of the Alpha variant, and six cases of the Delta variant.

Common symptoms of the Delta variant include headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.

Leslie Campbell, Pottawatomie Co. Health Dept. Director urged everyone to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated. She also advised wearing a mask indoors, maintaining six feet distance from others, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.

People in Pottawatomie Co. may schedule a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
4th of July Events

Latest News

Crews responding to possible house fire in North Topeka
13 News at 10pm
Union workers hold an informational picket across the street from the Frito Lay plant in...
Frito Lay, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a...
Salvador Perez named MLB All-Star for seventh time