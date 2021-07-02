Pottawatomie Co. latest to warn of increased COVID cases, Delta variant

(WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. health officials are the latest to sound the alarm over an increase in COVID cases.

In a news release, the county said they had 13 active coronavirus cases Thursday. They said that was down from 24 a week earlier. However, they noted Riley and Geary counties also are seeing case increases.

Pottawatomie Co. said while variants are becoming more prevalent through the country, many cases are not related to the variant. Since the state began tracking variants earlier this year, Pottawatomie Co. has had five cases of the Alpha variant, and six cases of the Delta variant.

Common symptoms of the Delta variant include headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.

Leslie Campbell, Pottawatomie Co. Health Dept. Director urged everyone to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated. She also advised wearing a mask indoors, maintaining six feet distance from others, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.

People in Pottawatomie Co. may schedule a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.