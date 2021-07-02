Advertisement

Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita

A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot walked away with only minor injuries.
A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot walked away with only minor injuries.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department says the Sedgwick County Sheriff has reopened Greenwich after a plane went down near K-254.

The fire department said the pilot has refused EMS treatment.

Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters have responded to the call of a plane crash north of Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said the plane is located near 53rd Street North and Greenwich Road.

“Injuries appear to be minor and there are no HazMat concerns,” said the fire department in a tweet.

The sheriff has closed Greenwich between 53rd St. N. and K-254 while crews work the scene.

