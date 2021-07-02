Patterson Legal Group looks for over $75K for Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park victims

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal Group is looking for over $75,000 for the victims of an illness caused at Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park.

The Patterson Legal Group says it has recently requested an amendment to its original individual petition filed against Tanganyika Wildlife Park LLC to now include one consolidated petition listing 47 parties. It said the amended action filed in Sedgwick Co. District Court on behalf of the injured parties alleges that TWP failed to maintain sanitary conditions which resulted in guests at its Splash Park being exposed to a dangerous pathogen. Further, it said TWP did not warn guests when it did know or should have known, about the disease outbreak.

More specifically, the Legal Group said the petition claims that the disease outbreak was spread by an organism that existed in the park for a significant period of time, or was caused by water contaminated with organisms, pathogens or fecal matter. It said the negligence of management has caused many residents to become ill, including children that have required ICU treatment at the hospital. It said the KDHE and the Sedgwick Co. Health Department are still investigating the illness associated with TWP.

“Businesses have a responsibility to the public to ensure that properties operate in a safe manner. The folks who have approached our law firm after unknowingly being exposed to the dangerous pathogen or pathogens at Tanganyika Falls Splash Park have suffered violent gastrointestinal conditions, breathing difficulties that have required hospitalizations, and other periods of severe illness,” said Coleman Younger, one of two attorneys representing those who were infected. “The situation continues to escalate for all involved, especially for the families and friends of children who fell seriously ill and are still recovering under the supervision of their medical providers at our local hospitals.”

According to the filed lawsuit, the plaintiffs in the case suffered illnesses including but not limited to shigella, norovirus, e. coli, bacterial bronchitis, bacterial pneumonia and other illnesses related to fecal matter ingested at the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It said these illnesses are estimated to cause millions of cases of acute gastroenteritis which includes symptoms of fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

The lawsuit alleges that TWP failed to monitor the sanitary condition of the splash park, failed to apply its own policies and procedures to ensure safe and sanitary conditions, failed to prevent transmission of a virus or disease from the water of the splash park, failed to warn the public of the unsanitary conditions, failed to properly train employees on how to prevent the transmission of such diseases, providing a swimming area that cased the transmission of an illness, failed to provide an adequate or fully operational water filtration system and failed to take steps to contain the illness. As a direct result of the negligence, it said park-goers suffered medical bills, physical injury, pain, suffering and disability, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment in life.

Patterson Legal Group said the defendants pray for judgment against TWP in an amount over $75,000 plus the cost of further relief as the court sees fit.

