Northeast Kansas Included in High Risk of West Nile Virus This Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Fourth of July may have you thinking red, bite, and blue. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that Northeast Kansas is in a high risk for the West Nile virus just before your Independence Day.

The Culex Mosquito is the most common carrier of the West Nile virus and is most active at dawn and dusk according to KDHE.

“At the high risk we want individuals to wear their mosquito repellent,” says Amie Cook, the West Nile Virus Surveillance Coordinator for KDHE, “wear long sleeves and long pants to avoid mosquito bites and also if you are over the age of fifty then you might want to limit the outdoor activity that you have at dusk and dawn.”

Cook also says that it’s important to clean up any standing water around your property because Mosquitoes lay their eggs in pools of water with limited flow.

“It’s important that if you have any standing water on your property to dump that because that’s where Mosquitoes will lay their eggs and if you disrupt that cycle then those eggs won’t have a chance to hatch and produce into adult Mosquitoes.”

If there is standing water on your property that cannot be easily cleared then Cook suggests buying a product sold at most home improvement stores that is used in the water to kill the Mosquito larva before reaching adulthood.

Cook also said that a high risk this time of year is not uncommon for Northeast Kansas.

