Mitch Lightfoot announces business partnership on day of NIL rule change

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU super senior Mitch Lightfoot has announced a partnership with KC-based 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.

Thursday marks the first day the NCAA’s name, image and likeness policy change is in effect.

“After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?” Lightfoot tweeted. “Can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area! #gimmethatjunk #ad

Prior to the new NIL rule, players forfeited their rights to earn compensation based on their NIL as part of their scholarship agreements.

Lightfoot previously tweeted Thursday he was open to brand partnerships and was accepting messages.

“It is a monumental day in the world of college athletics,” he wrote. “This is not only an opportunity for me and my teammates, but an opportunity for us to connect with the Lawrence Community and mutually benefit.”

“I am open to working with anyone who wants to be on the cutting edge of this new and exciting time!” he continued.

Andy Majors, general manager for 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, previously served as Director of Player Development for the KU women’s basketball team.

