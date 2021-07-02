Missouri sex offender found hiding in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri was found in Shawnee Co. after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the man had been living in the county for almost a year and failed to register as a sex offender.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Chad A. Sears, 39, of Stewartsville, Mo., for a felony warrant out of Missouri for failing to register as a sex offender after an anonymous tip was made.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 1, deputies with the Offender Registration Unit got information about a Missouri offender living in Shawnee Co. It said an officer with the Topeka Police Department’s Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force got the tip that Sears had been living in Shawnee Co. since September 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Offender Registration Unit and Fugitive Warrants Unit worked together with TPD and found Sears at a home in the 1200 block of SW Burnett Rd. It said Sears had a felony warrant out of Missouri for Failure to Register.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sears was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

