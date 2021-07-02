Advertisement

Phase 1 of Kimball Avenue construction project nearing completion

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Road construction zones are found in many neighborhoods in Manhattan, with some phases of the projects nearing completion.

Phase one of the reconstruction of Kimball Avenue between Candlewood Drive and Seth Child Road is only weeks away from completion.

The project has seen some delays due to rain, while they installed the new storm water sewer system along the south side of the roadway.

Phase one also included reconstructing the eastbound lanes of Kimball Avenue from Seth Child Road to Candlewood Drive and the entrance of a Cico Park parking lot used for the Riley County Fair and the Kaw Valley Rodeo which are held in late July.

“We’re trying to meet the deadline of having that side of the road open before the Riley County Fair starts. We know that’s a big increase in traffic through this particular corridor.” City of Manhattan Public Works Project Coordinator Ken Hays says.

Phase two is slated to begin in Late July and will move both east- and westbound traffic into the eastbound lanes, while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. All current and future road construction within the city of Manhattan can be found here.

