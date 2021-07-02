Advertisement

Manhattan Mayor’s Holiday Tree perishes from transplant shock

FILE - 2020 Lighting of Manhattan Mayor Holiday tree
FILE - 2020 Lighting of Manhattan Mayor Holiday tree(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Mayor’s Holiday Tree has died from transplant shock after it was not correctly established when it was originally planted in the City in 2019.

The City of Manhattan says the Mayor’s Holiday Tree in Triangle Park is on its deathbed and its Forestry Department will remove it within the coming weeks. It said the 18-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce was planted in 2019 to replace the nearly two-decade-old blue spruce that blew down in extreme winds earlier that same year. It said the new tree did not get adequately established after it was transported and did not survive the trip.

“Moving large, mature trees is always risky,” said Forestry Supervisor J. David Mattox.  “We took great care to try and help the tree get established - set up special irrigation and watered it through the winter - but we couldn’t overcome the transplant shock. There was no disease present. We will remove the tree quickly, to preserve its dignity.”

According to the City, discussion of the next steo\ps to provide a new holiday tree in Triangle Park are still underway.

