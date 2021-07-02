KDHE urges residents to be COVID-safe over July 4 weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE is urging Kansans to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19 over the July 4 weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it urges Kansans to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday weekend. It said the Delta variant is rapidly spreading and Kansas counties are seeing a rise in cases.

“As we all begin to travel and gather with friends and family, it’s critically important to keep our communities and loved ones safe,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as new strains emerge. We can all do our part to keep our communities safe by getting vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines.”

This week, the KDHE said Kansas recorded 1,211 new cases, 12 deaths and also saw an increase in the presence of the Delta variant. It said there are three deaths recorded in the state that can be attributed to the Delta variant.

“This is a fast-spreading variant that spreads quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. “Please get vaccinated and in the interim, please take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

If residents plan to attend large gatherings, the CDC has offered the following recommendations to increase safety against the virus over the holiday weekend:

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live with you. You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with people who don’t live with you. Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others. Choose safer outdoor venues if possible. Choose venues that limit seating and allow for social distancing and select your seat or place to stand based on your ability to stay at least 6 feet from others. Arrive at the event early or at off-peak times to avoid crowding and congested areas. Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, such as intermission, half-time, or immediately after the event.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces. As much as possible, avoid crowds and indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors. You are less likely to get or spread COVID-19 during outdoor activities. Look for seating options that are outside or have proper ventilation with outdoor air, such as tents that have open doors or rolled-up sides.

Wear a mask. Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others. Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face. Keep a spare mask in case your mask becomes wet from the moisture in your breath or from snow or rain.



To find a testing site open near you, click HERE.

To find a vaccine near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.