KDHE adds infant to COVID death totals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has added an infant’s death to its COVID totals nearly eight months after the child died.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added an infant to the deaths caused by COVID-19 during the week of June 28. It said the infant passed away in November.

According to the KDHE, the death certificate of the infant was finalized this week, which connected the death to COVID-19, which is why the death recently appeared in Kansas’ COVID totals.

