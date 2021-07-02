Advertisement

KDHE adds infant to COVID death totals

(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has added an infant’s death to its COVID totals nearly eight months after the child died.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added an infant to the deaths caused by COVID-19 during the week of June 28. It said the infant passed away in November.

According to the KDHE, the death certificate of the infant was finalized this week, which connected the death to COVID-19, which is why the death recently appeared in Kansas’ COVID totals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
Union workers hold an informational picket across the street from the Frito Lay plant in...
Frito Lay, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike

Latest News

K-State research may lead to COVID treatment breakthrough
Shawnee Co. residents urged to get COVID vaccine as Delta variant spread throughout Kansas
FILE
‘Burst’ of new COVID cases a big concern ahead of 4th of July holiday
Sparklers can burn at up to 2,000 degrees, posing a major burn risk.
Common sense, caution will keep July 4th celebrations safe