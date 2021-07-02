Advertisement

KC man arrested for child solicitation following attempt to meet with a child

Steven Spradley
Steven Spradley(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested in Osage Co. after he attempted to meet with someone he believed to be a child.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested Steven E. Spradley, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested following an investigation regarding the online solicitation of a child.

On Thursday, July 1, said it took Spradley into custody as he attempted to meet with someone he believed to be a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Spradley was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for aggravated human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful use of a communication facility.

