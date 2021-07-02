Kansas Lottery introduces explosive Jackpots for July 4 weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is preparing to go out with a bang on the July 4 holiday weekend with explosive jackpots.

The Kansas Lottery says it is time to get fired up and grab some draw tickets for a chance to win millions over the 4th of July weekend.

According to the Lottery, the celebration starts Friday night, July 2, with Mega Millions, which will see an estimated $72 million jackpot with a cash option of $50.2 million.

The Lottery said the fun will continue Saturday with three games holding drawings. It said the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $101 million with a cash option of $71.3 million. And for those that wish to show their patriotism, it said Lotto America will have an estimated jackpot of $7.74 million with a cash option of $5.46 million after the jackpot has rolled since December 2020.

If a Kansas-only game is what the doctor ordered, the Lottery said to grab a Super Kansas Cash ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. It said that drawing has a jackpot of $375,000 after it has continued to roll since early May.

According to the Lottery, players only have until 8:59 p.m. CT on draw days to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.