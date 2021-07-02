Kansas High Court affirms murder conviction, among other cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the murder conviction in a Wyandotte Co. case in which prosecutorial error was found to be harmless.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,895: State of Kansas v. MonDale Le’on Douglas it said it affirmed Douglas’ convictions on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder. In a unanimous opinion, it said the court rejected Douglas’ multiple claims of trial error, including his argument that the Wyandotte Co. District Court committed a reversible mistake by failing to instruct the jury on both second-degree intentional murder and voluntary manslaughter as a lesser included offense. It also said his argument that the prosecutor committed a reversible error when he used the rhetorical phrase, “we know,” during the closing argument.

As to the instructional claim, the Supreme Court said it noted that given the overwhelming evidence presented at trial, Douglas failed to convince it that the lower court’s failure was not a reversible error. With regard to the prosecutorial error claim, it said it found that the prosecutor did make an error when he used “we know” in conveying his personal opinion about who killed the victims but ultimately decided the mistake was harmless as the strong evidence supported his convictions.

According to the Court, in the case of Appeal No. 117,989: Linus Baker v. Calvin Hayden, Baker filed a Kansas Open Records Act request in Johnson Co. to obtain audio recordings of two open court proceedings. Over the course of the case, it said the custodian produced the requested records. It said a majority of the court decided Baker did not have the standing after he received the recordings, and appellate courts lost jurisdiction over the case. It said a minority of the court would have reached the merits of the case to conclude the audio recordings were subject to disclosure under the KORA.

The Court said in the case of Appeal No. 123,034: State of Kansas v. Rickey Marks, Marks appealed the denial of his motion to compel the State to produce copies of records in his criminal case. It said he argued that he needed the files to present issues in his collateral challenge to his conviction of first-degree premeditated murder and hard-25 life sentence. It said it rejected Marks’ argument that K.S.A. 22-3212 and 2-3213 applied to postconviction discovery requests and affirmed the Wyandotte Co. District Court’s denial of Marks’ motion to compel.

Lastly, in the case of Appeal Nos. 119,881 and 119,885: State of Kansas v. R.H., the Court said it affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of R.H.’s motion to challenge the constitutionality of his sentence. On appeal, it said R.H. only argued that his sentence was illegal because it was allegedly unconstitutional. It said it held that R.H. had abandoned the claim for relief he may have had by failing to brief it.

To see more Court opinions, click HERE.

