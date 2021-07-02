Kansas collected 9.3% surplus in taxes in 2021 budget year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections for its just-concluded 2021 budget year were 9.3% more than anticipated.

That left the state with its healthiest cash reserves in more than 25 years as the national economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The report Friday from the state Department of Revenue said the state collected $8.9 billion in general tax revenues for the budget year that ended Wednesday. That was $758 million more than it expected even after state officials and university economists issued a new, more optimistic fiscal forecast in mid-April.

The state began its 2022 budget year Thursday with cash reserves of $1.9 billion or more.

