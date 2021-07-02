Kansans urged observe top 10 most-ignored car problems before taking off for holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Americans take to roadways for 4th of July weekend travel, Utires wanted to remind them of the top 10 most-ignored car problems before their holiday fun ends before it can even start.

Utires.com, a midwest tire company, says taking cars in for maintenance or repairs is not always fun. It said Americans are not alone when they neglect things such as changing the oil or replacing tires. It says it recently conducted a survey of 1,200 car owners and found the top 10 most-ignored car problems, which could cause issues if you are headed out for holiday travel this weekend.

However, Utires said letting car maintenance slip is risky business. It said days can turn into weeks or even months, which could jeopardize the safety of everyone on the road, especially when roads are packed for holiday travel. It said this can also shorten the life span of a car and lead to much more serious and expensive repairs.

Utires said overall, Americans usually keep high marks when it comes to maintaining their vehicles. It said 74.7% of respondents rated themselves as good or excellent when asked how diligent they were in keeping their vehicles maintained. However, it said 91.8% of car owners admitted that they have put off a car care task much longer than they should. It said the top 10 most-ignored car problems are as follows:

Cracked windshield - 42.4% Wheels out of alignment - 35.3% Overdue oil change - 31% Bald or worn-out tires - 27.3% Check engine light on - 26.4% Brakes not working as well as they should be - 25.9% Noise from the engine or wheels - 24.4% Slow leak in a tire - 22.7% No windshield washer fluid - 21.9% Headlight out - 16.2%

According to Utires, the biggest reasons people avoid the mechanic are that they are too busy (54.3%), being unable to afford it (52.2%), mistaking the problem for something that is not urgent (34%), lengthy repair wait times (29.3%), car issue related anxiety (17.8%) and distrust of mechanics (13.4%).

Utires said delaying maintenance costs can be expensive. It said based on an analysis of actual car owner behavior, it calculated that delaying maintenance or repairs cost the average driver an extra $1,193 over the life span of a vehicle.

