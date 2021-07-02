Junction City Main Street to host LOGO Design Competition

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Main Street has invited graphic designers, artists and creative professionals to participate in a competition to create the organization’s logo.

Submissions are due by midnight July 31st. The board of directors will select the top two or three entries and allow the community to vote for the favored logo during the month of August. The winning selection will be announced at the Sept. 2nd board meeting. Designers of each of the two or three entries selected for community voting will receive $150.

Junction City was established at the confluence of the Republican and Smoky Hill rivers and formed the Kansas (or Kaw) River. It is a historic, frontier town with roots in cattle drives and railroad construction. Located along the western edge of the Flint Hills. One of the vital elements of its past and future is its proud connection with the Fort Riley U.S. Army Base, the home of the 1st Infantry Division, the Big Red 1.

Geary County, where Junction City is located, is the fifth most diverse county in Kansas (out of 105 counties) and is a county with the second-largest share of its population under 17 years of age. Residents are proud of the history, affiliation with the military, diversity, and renewed vibrancy of Junction City.

Designers are encouraged to pull inspiration from these elements in coming up with a unique, interesting, and fun logo that embodies Junction City’s spirit, history, and outlook for the future. The board seeks a one-of-a-kind feel that can serve Junction City for several years.

Entries should be submitted via email, with the Logo on the subject line to junctioncitymainstreet@gmail.com.

JCMS reserves the right to adapt the design for voting purposes while maintaining the integrity of the submitted concept and design. Any modifications or changes will be with the approval of the designer.

There are some tips and requirements.

1. The logo must contain the text “Junction City Main Street” in the design.

2. All works submitted must be the original creation of the entrant. Works must not be plagiarized from existing material or purchased.

3. The logo should be easy to read and legible when scaled to a small or large size.

4. Final entries should be provided as a high-resolution (not blurry or pixelated) JPEG, PNG or PDF image with a files size of no more than 15 MB.

