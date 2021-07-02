Jalen Wilson announces return to KU for 2021-22 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jalen Wilson has withdrawn from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to KU next season.

The KU forward tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

“I first want to thank all those who have helped and supported me through the NBA Draft process,” he wrote. “I received great feedback and know what I need to work on to improve my game. With that, I will be returning to Kansas for my sophomore season. RCJH#10 #TMC”

As a redshirt freshman last season, the Denton, Texas-native averaged 12.1 points per game and led the Jayhawks with 8.2 rebounds per contest. He made 26 starts in 28 games, posting eight double-doubles.

Wilson was selected to the 2021 Big 12 All-Newcomer and Big 12 All-Freshman teams. League coaches unanimously chose him to the all-freshman squad.

He previously announced his decision to enter the Draft in April.

