Illnesses related to Tanganyika Splash Park caused by fecal matter

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has found that illnesses related to the Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park were caused by the presence of fecal matter.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Sedgwick Co. Health Department continue to investigate the illnesses associated with Tanganyika Wildlife Park. It said it became aware of the first three cases linked to the park on June 18. It said all three residents tested positive for Shigella bacteria.

According to the KDHE, water samples collected from the Splash Park on June 19 were tested at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it said no Shigella bacteria were detected, but coliform, or E. coli bacteria, were found in some samples. In water sample testing, it said the presence of the bacteria shows the water was likely contaminated with feces.

The KDHE said the water results are a snapshot of water quality on the day the samples were collected. It said further readings of the water sample results are ongoing.

According to the KDHE, three other residents tested positive for Shigella bacteria, bringing the total cases linked to the park to six. It said all six cases visited the Splash Park on June 11. Investigations into other possible linked cases are ongoing. It said additional testing is underway to find if the bacteria from each person are related.

The KDHE said it and SCHD have also found other diarrheal illnesses among those that reported being at the Splash Park. It said residents have tested positive for norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli. It said investigations are ongoing as to whether the illnesses are linked to exposure at the Splash Park.

According to KDHE, the Splash Park has remained closed since June 19. Since then, it said Sedgwick Co. has worked with Tanganyika to improve processes to meet the CDC’s Model Aquatic Health Code.

The investigation is ongoing.

