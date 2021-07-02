Advertisement

Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)((Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dark money group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff plans to launch an ad campaign next week to pressure Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran into dropping his support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Moran, a Republican who stands for re-election in 2022, is one of 21 senators who signed on last week to the $973 billion package negotiated with President Joe Biden.

The campaign from The Coalition to Protect American Workers is expected to feature television spots in the Wichita and Topeka markets, The Kansas City Star reports. The anti-tax group was formed in March by former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

Short said the group worries that the plan will lead to a large tax increase.

It doesn’t include a tax increase but provides $40 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to boost tax enforcement. The ad warns viewers that agents will be “aggressively coming for every dime they can grab.”

Moran is the first Republican lawmaker to be targeted by the group and one of 11 GOP senators who worked on the plan.

He disputed the idea that passing the infrastructure plan will trigger an increase in taxes and said improving infrastructure is vital to the nation’s economy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

Latest News

FILE - (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Kobach representing Texas sheriffs in immigration lawsuit
US Supreme Court ruling could help Kansas defend voting laws
Kansas Reps. Jake LaTurner (left), Tracey Mann (center) and Ron Estes ( right)
GOP congressmen assail Kansas governor over border security
Topeka Gun Garage firearms in display. (June 30, 2021)
Conceal carry for Kansas teens in effect July 1