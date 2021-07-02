GoFundMe created for family that lost five cats, home in Sunday house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims of a Sunday house fire in which they lost all five of their pets.

On Sunday, June 27, a fire started in a home in East Topeka which took the lives of the Scott family’s five cats and caused around $15,000 in damage to what was supposed to be their forever family home. According to Kaylee Rudolph, organizer of a GoFundMe for the Scott family, the house has been deemed totaled and will be completely demolished.

According to Rudolph, the Scott family was able to recover some clothing, however, all other belongings have been completely covered in toxins and soot and are more than likely not salvageable.

Rudolph said the family of six is now searching for a new home and a fresh start since they lost almost everything they owned. She said 100% of the funds from the GoFundMe will go to help the Scott family pay for their new start.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.