Gardner-Edgerton’s Bubba Starling named to U.S. Olympic Team

(WIBW) - Royals minor leaguer and Gardner-Edgerton alum Bubba Starling will represent the United States at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

USA Baseball announced Friday the Royals outfielder, currently playing with Triple-A Omaha, is one of 24 players selected to compete in Tokyo.

The Royals selected Starling as their fifth-overall pick in 2011.

He made his Major League debut in 2019 and has played in 35 games for the Royals.

This season, the Gardner-native has played 24 games in Omaha, slashing .271/.323/.612 (23-for-85) with six doubles, a triple, seven homers and 17 RBI. His slugging percentage ranks eighth in Triple-A East among players with at least 90 plate appearances.

Team USA, managed by former Los Angeles Angels skipper Mike Scioscia, will open the tournament July 30 against Israel.

