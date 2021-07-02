Advertisement

Gardner-Edgerton’s Bubba Starling named to U.S. Olympic Team

Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling follows through on his ground out to end the top of the...
Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling follows through on his ground out to end the top of the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox that was suspended by rain with the scored tied on Aug. 8, at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Royals minor leaguer and Gardner-Edgerton alum Bubba Starling will represent the United States at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

USA Baseball announced Friday the Royals outfielder, currently playing with Triple-A Omaha, is one of 24 players selected to compete in Tokyo.

The Royals selected Starling as their fifth-overall pick in 2011.

He made his Major League debut in 2019 and has played in 35 games for the Royals.

This season, the Gardner-native has played 24 games in Omaha, slashing .271/.323/.612 (23-for-85) with six doubles, a triple, seven homers and 17 RBI. His slugging percentage ranks eighth in Triple-A East among players with at least 90 plate appearances.

Team USA, managed by former Los Angeles Angels skipper Mike Scioscia, will open the tournament July 30 against Israel.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson announces return to KU for 2021-22 season
The NCAA rule will stay temporarily until Congress passes its own law.
Colleges prepare for NCAA name, image and likeness changes
NCAA rule changes allow college athletes to now profit of their name, image and likeness....
Athletic Directors comment on NIL changes
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a...
Salvador Perez named MLB All-Star for seventh time